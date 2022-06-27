The Activist Offering: We Need You in the Movement for Abortion Rights

× Expand Creative Commons

The federal right to abortion is over. It’s always been a matter of when and not if, but that hasn’t soothed any of the anger, fear, grief, or confusion felt by many over the past few days. But in the midst of the chaos, there is still work to be done, and all of us have an obligation to do what we can to protect abortion rights and access wherever we can.

Here are some actions you can take:

Take care of yourself. The first thing all activists, new and old, should do is to check in on themselves. Have you had enough to drink? Are you resting? There will be plenty of time to mobilize and a plethora of ways to do so, but showing up ragged won’t help anything or anyone. It’s OK to feel angry, and it’s OK to cry. We are grieving everything we have fought for and have lost. Hold space for those emotions. When you’re ready, take action. Show up safely. The biggest difference between pre- and post-Roe is the criminalization of abortion seekers. It has never been more legally dangerous for a person accessing abortion or for those aiding them. Take as many precautions as you can. Use DuckDuckGo (a private search engine), a VPN (a virtual private network to anonymize your Internet presence), or a Tor browser (an open-source, anonymous browser that encrypts searches) when searching for information. Delete your period tracking app and opt for Euki, which doesn’t store data in the cloud, or an old-fashioned pen-and-paper calendar. Turn off location services on your phone and computer, especially if you are anywhere near an abortion clinic. Consider even wearing a mask when entering a clinic. Use private and secure texting apps like Signal when communicating about abortion.

Educate yourself about abortion. Know the movement you’re stepping into, whether for the first time or the thousandth time. Dive deep into the reproductive justice movement and learn from the Black women who created and continue to lead this movement like SisterSong. Discover what self-managed abortion is and why someone might be compelled to source abortion medications outside of the medical system. Understand the World Health Organization’s protocols for using mifepristone and/or misoprostol to induce an abortion. Plan C Pills is a great place to start. And, importantly, learn about your local laws surrounding abortion. Are you at legal risk for helping an abortion seeker? Are you willing to face legal risks for doing so? Use the Guttmacher Institute’s state-by-state breakdown for a current list of abortion-related laws in your area. Know where to protest. While it’s likely that some places, such as Washington, D.C., and local statehouses, are likely going to see year-round rallies, this map includes an up-to-date listing of many actions. While you’re there, stay safe. Make sure to wear a mask in crowds—COVID-19 isn’t over. Have an exit plan if the march is escalated by a police presence. Turn your phone off or leave it at home so your location cannot be tracked. Write important phone numbers on your legs or under your shirt. Make sure multiple people who aren’t attending know where you are and what time you plan to check in with them afterward. Bring shoes in which you can run. Stay hydrated. Consider doing more than protesting. Protesting is a critical tool for speaking out against systems of oppression and showing those in power that we have strength in numbers. However, protesting alone likely won’t be enough in the long run. Consider writing letters standing in support of abortion rights, providers, and patients to the editor of your local papers. Call your state lawmakers every single day and urge them to publicly declare their support for pro-abortion legislation. Show up in person to lobby them. Making your voice heard at a rally is important but making it heard where it counts is what will help more people access abortion. Join your local practical support organization (PSO). Apiary PS is a nationwide directory of PSOs and can be a great place to discover how you can offer rides, childcare, housing, and other necessities to those traveling for abortion care. Guttmacher estimates that, now that Roe has fallen, patients will travel up to 276 miles each way for care. By offering free rides and housing to patients, you alleviate not only their financial burden but the financial burden of the multiple abortion funds that are funding them. This way, even more patients will be able to access care. Become a monthly donor to a local abortion fund or clinic. Even if you live in a state where abortion is not legal, clinics and funds will still do their best to help patients travel to access care and cannot do so without financial support. Donating monthly allows organizations to financially plan for the future through budgeting and projections. Even donating as little as $5 a month can go a very long way in making sure abortion funds and clinics can provide care into the future. Smaller, regular donations are significantly more beneficial than larger one-off donations. Don’t use euphemisms when talking about abortion. Accessing abortion has never been more stigmatized, and the need for clear, safe information is dire. Posting on Facebook about knowing a good “camping” spot is unhelpful. Saying you know the best places to buy a cup of coffee, poutine, or bottle of maple syrup is dangerous. Luring scared and vulnerable pregnant people you met on the Internet to your home to get them illegal health care puts all parties at physical and legal risk. And any time we avoid saying the word “abortion” plainly, we contribute to the stigma that it is a taboo and dirty word. If you are worried about social media platforms censoring the word “abortion,” get creative. “@b0rt!0n” gets the meaning across just the same. Plus, by now, everyone knows what “camping” means, and it has essentially become a meme. Using a camping metaphor won’t protect you from any legal ramifications, but does potentially create more confusion, reinventing a wheel when practical support organizations already exist, and centering yourself in this activism.

Joining the movement, however you are able, has never been more critical. We need more people rallying, lobbying, driving, and speaking out to help more abortion seekers access the care that they need and deserve—regardless of what SCOTUS has to say about it.