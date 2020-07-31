On the Line: This Is a Revolution

The police showed up in full riot gear. Behind them, a line of National Guard members, dressed in beige camo, stood ready to intervene. Someone from the crowd would hurl a plastic water bottle in their direction, leading to another round of tear gas, another wave of panic and fear as the eye-searing chemical covered the streets in a thick haze.

For three nights in Madison, Wisconsin, the weekend after the murder of George Floyd, this was routine: Hundreds of young Black Lives Matter activists would march on downtown Madison’s main artery, State Street, to demand racial justice in the country’s most segregated state, only to be met with “nonlethal” weaponry—tear gas, pepper spray, and projectiles. Despite the crackdown, the protests continued. Throughout June, there were marches, sit-ins, block parties, poetry readings, and highway occupations that brought traffic to a halt.

Here are some images from those events.