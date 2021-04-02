Edge of Sports: Blinded by ‘the Eyes of Texas’

“The Eyes of Texas” is known far and wide as the beloved fight song of the University of Texas at Austin. But it is not universally beloved. Not by a long shot. Thousands of students and others have signed petitions calling for the school to retire the song played at sporting events, school functions, funerals, and even a 9/11 memorial.

The song’s lyrics, set to the tune of “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” are innocent enough. It begins:

The Eyes of Texas are upon you,

All the livelong day.

The Eyes of Texas are upon you,

You cannot get away.

But the song was first performed in 1903 by students in blackface at a minstrel show to raise funds for the school track team, and its lyrics are said to embody the “lost cause” ideology.

In June 2020, several players on the University of Texas at Austin football team asked that the song be replaced by one “without racist undertones.” In response, wealthy alumni have chosen to lose their collective minds, threatening to suspend donations to the school if the song is retired, according to emails made public by The Texas Tribune.

To these alumni, preserving the song is a symbolic fight against a host of real and imagined enemies, including Black students, “critical race theory,” “Marxist ideology,” “snowflakes,” and “cancel culture.”

One donor who graduated in 1986 wrote: “It’s time for you to put the foot down and make it perfectly clear that the heritage of Texas will not be lost. It is sad that it is offending the blacks. As I said before, the blacks are free and it’s time for them to move on to another state where everything is in their favor.”

Another missive, written by a wealthy alum named Larry Wilkinson, read, “Less than 6% of our current student body is black. The tail cannot be allowed to wag the dog..…and the dog must instead stand up for what is right. Nothing forces those students to attend UT Austin. Encourage them to select an alternate school….NOW!”

The school, in a toothless and rather predictable response, formed one of those blue-ribbon commissions to look into the matter and find common ground.

“Many believe the song is a positive unifying force that inspires Longhorns to do their best,” the school’s president, Jay Hartzell, wrote in an email. “We also recognize that some feel differently. This is why we have taken the approach that we did, conducting an in-depth study of the history and origin of the song.” He hoped this process “can be a model for having difficult conversations, bridging divides, and understanding diverse points of view.”

In early March, the committee rendered its verdict: The song, it concluded, was not “overtly racist,” and the tradition of playing it should go on.

Steve Sarkisian, the school’s new football coach, who will be making more than $5 million a year, didn’t wait for the report to speak his mind. “ ‘The Eyes of Texas’ is our school song,” he declared at a press conference. “We’re going to sing that song. We’re going to sing it proudly.”

This differs from the approach of the previous coach, Tom Herman, who allowed players to stay in the locker room if they didn’t want to be part of the ritual. Herman was actually listening to his Black players on why standing and singing along was not for them. Sarkisian will not be.

Concerns over “The Eyes of Texas” ramped up during last summer’s mass demonstrations over the police murder of George Floyd. Students at the University of Texas at Austin marched in the thousands for racial justice and saw the song as yet another Confederate monument that needed to be torn down.

Then came the backlash by the wealthy, rightwing, white Texas ruling class, who sound eerily like those who attacked Martin Luther King Jr. with charges of “Marxism,” telling Black students to love it or leave it. That stance didn’t end well in King’s time, and it won’t here either.

In this battle between the grassroots and Big Money, don’t assume that Big Money will prevail. They say, “Don’t mess with Texas.” But it’s the students and student-athletes with whom the donor class would be wise not to mess.