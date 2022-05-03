I Am an Advocate for Abortion Rights. Here’s How You Can Join Me in the Fight

× Expand Photo provided The author Steph Black at a pro-abortion rally.

For the past seven years, I have been working to make abortion accessible across the country.

I’ve been a clinic escort, I have driven patients from all across the Washington, D.C., region to local clinics, and I have raised thousands of dollars for abortion funds. I’m an abortion doula and a writer. I’ve also been preparing for the fall of Roe v. Wade for years. In fact, many abortion organizations that I work with have already been living in a post-Roe reality.

States across the country have been enacting and enforcing laws that should be unconstitutional under Roe. And as more and more barriers to abortion have been enacted, I have experienced more burnout. After SB 8 was put in place in Texas, I stepped back from almost all of my roles.

While I had hoped to take a full year to recover, the U.S. Supreme Court has been hellbent on stripping pregnant people of their bodily autonomy. Now, as the conservative justices make good on their promises to overturn Roe, as a leaked draft of its upcoming ruling confirms, I am rejoining the fight. Here’s how you can join me.

Photo provided The author Steph Black while working as an abortion clinic escort.