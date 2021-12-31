Ten Good Things About 2021. Really

This year, 2021, began with a huge sense of relief as Donald Trump left office. We hoped to emerge from the ravages of COVID-19, pass some hefty infrastructure bills, and make significant cuts to the Pentagon budget. But, alas, we faced a January 6 white nationalist insurrection, two new COVID mutations, a sliced-and-diced Build Back Better proposal that didn’t pass, and a Pentagon budget that actually increased!

It was, indeed, a disastrous year, but we do have some reasons to cheer:

If we could make gains in a year as bad as 2021, just think what we can accomplish in 2022.