Wayan Barre

Pointe-au-Chien, which means “Point of the Dog” in French, is surrounded by wetlands and protected by levees.

On the Line: Pointe-au-Chien Is Not Dead

Photos by a French documentary photographer tell the story of the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe in New Orleans and its fight for survival against climate change.

Southern Louisiana and its residents are highly vulnerable to climate change. The Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe, a French-speaking Native American community of 850 members, is a bayou community living on a chain of sinking islands along the Gulf of Mexico. For generations, they have faced existential challenges, from protecting their homes against hurricanes, flooding, and land loss to defending their legacy and culture. Hurricane seasons are stronger than ever, and locals are increasingly prepared.

With the help of scientists, researchers, landscapers, geologists, lawyers, activists, and volunteers, the tribe is looking for ways to ensure their future. These photos, taken in 2022 and 2023, tell the story of the unprecedented crises and the community's efforts to bolster themselves against the tides.