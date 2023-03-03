White Guy Grievance

From Dilbert’s Scott Adams to Tucker Carlson and the Fox News crew, it seems that complaining about the woes of being a white guy is all the rage these days.

As you probably know, Scott Adams was canceled (literally) after he espoused his support of segregation on his YouTube broadcast. Now he can really play up the canceled conservative card, stop cartooning, and get a pundit gig on Fox News.

Speaking of the rightwing cable “news” network, they really played up the race card when it came to the rail disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. Sure, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg should have made a trip to the derailment sooner, but one pundit claimed the disaster was basically an intentional attempt to spill “toxic chemicals on poor white people in Ohio.” Meanwhile, Senator (!) J.D. Vance was sticking up for “white male construction workers” as he criticized Buttigieg’s railroad safety record.

There is more than enough white male grievance to go around, with conservatives and an unhinged billionaire crying out about persecution at the hands of Black people, Democrats, media elites, etc, etc.

The more you start paying attention to their grievance, the more you realize it’s usually just an excuse for their self-sabotage.