Smart Ass Cripple: Leave Your Rights at the State Line

When you cross the southern border of Wisconsin on Interstate 94, just a few feet beyond the sign that reads “Welcome to Illinois,” there is a billboard advertising the availability of legal, recreational cannabis. Sadly, pretty soon, there might be another sign right next to it advertising the availability of legal abortions.

There might soon come a day when residents of nearby states with GOP-controlled legislatures like Wisconsin may have to seriously consider moving to Illinois, whether they like it or not. For many, it could be their best chance of getting a fair shake.

I have the opposite problem. I’m pretty much stuck in Illinois, whether I like it or not. I’ve lived in Chicago for most of my life. I have great affection for the city and its people. But in the arctic depths of each winter, I inevitably make a solemn vow to myself that this will be the last year I’ll put up with this crap. I don’t understand people who say they would miss living in a climate that has four seasons. How could anybody mourn the absence of bitter winter? I have never said, and will never say, “Boy, winter sure went by fast.”

But I would have to think long and hard about leaving Illinois because it would also mean leaving behind my indispensable support network. I use a motorized wheelchair and need someone to assist me with everyday tasks, like getting in and out of bed and getting dressed, so I’ve hired a crew of people to come into my home and help me with all of those things. Their wages are paid by public funds through a state program. I get the assistance I need, and it doesn’t cost me anything, except my tax dollars.

Before I move to any other state, I have to be sure there is a comparable support program there. Since the federal government doesn’t require every state to offer such a program, availability varies wildly.

The odds are great that I would never be able to build a support network as strong as the one I have in Illinois. Thus, I invariably have little choice but to hunker down and endure another Chicago winter—making a move is just too risky.

Some of my friends who use medicinal cannabis have the same problem. As long as they’re here in Illinois, they can get what they need legally from a dispensary. But if they cross state lines with cannabis in their possession, they could get busted. So before they go to another state, even if it’s just for a short visit, they have to make sure they can get what they need there. Either that, or they have to take their chances and hope they don’t get busted, or they just don’t go.

This is what happens when ensuring basic rights isn’t the law of the land. State lawmakers will concoct vastly different definitions of who is and who isn’t welcome—and a lot of us are excluded.