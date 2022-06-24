Republican Gunning Mates

It looks like there might finally be some progress with the gun bill working its way through the Senate. Across the country, however, Republican candidates are using guns as a campaign platform. But we’re not just talking about support for the Second Amendment—we’re talking about commando raids intended to kill your political opponents.

According to The New York Times, 100 Republican candidates for the midterms are running ads that prominently feature guns—and now we have the most egregious example of a guy who breaks down a door while hunting RINOs. (Just think what ads are in the works targeting Democrats!)

It is no surprise that a political party that espouses violence while fostering conspiracy theories and lies leads its followers to commit real acts of violence. Imaginary facts and ready access to fetishized guns make for a very dangerous political stew.