With extreme heat waves across the globe, wildfires, flooding, oceans warming to hot tub levels, and some effects of climate change surpassing even the worst predictions, it can seem like we missed our chance to do anything about the gravest threat humanity has ever faced.

But throwing up our hands and saying, “it’s too late” is really a new and insidious type of climate denialism.

Because, according to scientists, it’s not too late.

If we continue on our current path of kicking the can down the road, it really will be too late. But if we stop spewing carbon into the atmosphere, the models show things will improve.

(“Improve” is of course a subjective term. If you like your oceans above 100 degrees, you’ll be out of luck.)

Amid all the climate mayhem, there is a ray of hope.

And it comes from science.