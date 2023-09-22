Death Subsidies

While Republicans have been demanding to know why Attorney General Merrick Garland has not devoted his entire career to seeing that Hunter Biden is locked up, a few other things have been going on.

Namely, the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City and huge climate protests around the world after a summer of record-breaking climate calamity.

Even though there are good things happening on the climate front, one of the biggest travesties is that nations are still subsidizing the fossil fuel industry—to the tune of $7 trillion (yes, trillion) to $12 trillion in just one year, depending on who is crunching the numbers.

We are literally paying to have ourselves killed.