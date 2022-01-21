Autocracy Is SO Much More Efficient...

Pundits are talking about what screw-ups the Democrats are after their inability to pass voting rights legislation and their signature social spending bill. I still say a political party with two wrong-headed idiot senators is waaaay better than a party with fifty of them.

It’s amazing how much people are focusing on fights and negotiations within the Democratic caucus and President Biden’s poll numbers. Never mind that there is an entire political party firmly entrenched in Congress that supports a violent insurrection and election subversion.

Of course Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are crucial to getting anything done . . . mainly because attempting to reason with Republicans is currently hopeless. Unfortunately, it looks like reasoning with Manchin and Sinema is also hopeless.

The biggest problem isn’t Democratic infighting; the biggest problem is how to deal with a political party that has become an autocratic cult of personality.