‘A Little More Democracy’: An Interview with Margaret Morrison

The documentary Resisterhood shows us that activism in the United States is as strong as ever. It follows six women activists who participated in the January 2017 Women’s March on Washington. By centering their experiences, we are reminded how courage, optimism, and vigilance can keep democracy alive in these challenging times.

When I see Black Lives Matter [activists] in the streets in protest, one thing that makes me smile more than anything is the number of young people, white people, the number of older white people.

In a recent interview, I spoke with one of the film’s subjects, Margaret Morrison, about how protests have changed since she went to Selma in 1965. She marched there as a teenager and has been protesting ever since.

I’d like to start with the film, Resisterhood. We get to see so many powerful women in this documentary. At what point did you join production?

Margaret Morrison: I joined on the very first day of production. In fact, I had spoken with [director] C.J. Crim shortly after the election in 2016, yet the actual filming came the morning of the Women’s March on January 21, 2017.

A common theme in Resisterhood is the joy of activism, and the camera always seems to be looking for a smiling face in the crowd. Is it as fun as it looks?

Margaret Morrison in "Resisterhood"

Morrison: I’m smiling because I remember the [2017 Women’s] March as one of the most positive experiences I’ve ever participated in. Most times, I go to marches to protest against something terribly egregious. This particular march was for a group of like-minded women who felt exactly the way I felt about changing the course of American history. So wherever you looked there were hellos, smiling faces, and a camaraderie I know America could embody if only more of us strived to be that way.

The most compelling part of the film is when you reminisce about the time in 1965 when you marched in Selma. What an unforgettable moment to be a part of. Do you mind sharing a bit of that experience with our readers?

Morrison: Oh, yes, I’ll tell you how that came about. It came about because history compelled me to rebel against injustices that have been a part of my life since I was a little girl. But the specific incident that caused me to say “I’m going to put my body on the line” was viewing a news segment, later called “Bloody Sunday,” where I saw Blacks crushed by police and their billy clubs, mace, water hoses, you name it. They crushed not just bodies, but the hope of being treated as a human being. It caused me and a few friends to take a plane to Montgomery [Alabama].

When we arrived in the early morning hours of that Thursday, the throng of people was just exhilarating. But what was scary was the National Guard lining the streets as far as you could see. There were also hopeful sides. I can recall a number of young people as excited as we were. Those of us there to march, marched with such pride because we knew we were changing the course of history.

I don’t really recall the people who were on stage that day, including Martin Luther King Jr., I was just so enthralled to be there.

How does a march like that compare to the protests going on today?

Morrison: When I see Black Lives Matter [activists] in the streets in protest, one thing that makes me smile more than anything is the number of young people, white people, the number of older white people, walking on the streets of Washington, D.C., or Portland, Oregon. I see these people coming to the rescue and demanding Black people’s right to be a part of democracy. They are human. And we are fighting for them. That could not have happened twenty years ago. Or, I’ll put it this way: It did not happen twenty years ago.

For the first time, I see us gaining momentum. With the crucifixion of Mr. George Floyd, with it being on television while we are confined to our homes [because of the pandemic], it forced many people in white America to live through the trauma. I believe that is what propelled so many white people to become a part of the movement.

Do you have any advice for today’s protesters?

Morrison: I cannot give them advice because they are doing what they should be doing: following in the footsteps of the icons who provided us with a little more democracy in our lives.

Resisterhood is now streaming on Amazon Prime.