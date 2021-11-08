Texas Takes Aim at LGBTQ+ Youth

* Content warning: suicide, violence against the LGBTQ+ community

“They told me I’m not trans enough.” “I can’t live at home and be myself.” “They told me I was going to hell.” “They told me I should just kill myself.”

As director of the Yale Pediatric Gender Program, I often hear statements like these from LGBTQ+ youth, who are subject to high rates of bullying and victimization within schools, online and in their homes.

Do Texas Republicans, in withholding support from LGBTQ+ youth, believe some lives are not worth saving?

Bullying is often related to increased thoughts of suicide and self-injurious behaviors. In a recent survey, 50% of transgender and nonbinary youth and 40% of LGBTQ+ youth reported wanting to kill themselves in the past year. The same survey found that half of youth who indicated they wanted mental health services reported that they were unable to access care during the coronavirus pandemic.

So why, then, did Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas remove access to a state website that provided resources for LGBTQ+ youths, including a link to a suicide prevention hotline?

This removal occurred just a few hours after criticism from one of his Republican primary challengers: “It’s offensive to see @GregAbbott_TX use our tax dollars to advocate for transgender ideology,” tweeted Don Huffines, a real-estate developer in the Dallas area. “This must end.”

Abbott’s decision falls in line with other efforts by the state of Texas to punish the most vulnerable under the guise of defending “Christian values.” In recent months, Texas has passed legislation to make it a felony to provide life-saving medications for transgender and nonbinary youth.

Texas has also passed the nation’s first ban on abortion for anyone more than six weeks pregnant (which is before many people even know they are pregnant). These lawmakers are seeking to advance their white, cis, hetero, Christian ideals.

And now, they are taking tools away from LGBTQ+ youth who are experiencing suicidal ideation.

Suicide hotlines have been proven to be essential to the health of LGBTQ+ youth, especially when they lack support from their families or in their schools and places of worship. LGBTQ+ youth need a place where they connect with other human beings who respect and validate who they are, offer support, and help them set future goals.

In fact, by essentially telling these youth that their lives do not matter, the leaders of Texas may be adding to their thoughts of suicide. As youth tell me regularly, the insults they receive make it hard for them to believe their lives are worthwhile.

We must face facts: sexuality is not a choice. Rejecting, discriminating against and not affirming someone’s identity can lead to significant negative mental and physical health outcomes. Texas, and all states, should offer evidence-based education, including websites, on LGBTQ+ identities and avenues of support.

LGBTQ+ youth need to hear that their existence is important. Having lawmakers decide what identities are worthy of representation, what services are available to youth and what medical care should be prescribed is misguided and dangerous.

