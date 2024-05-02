Students Have the Right to Protest Apartheid

As protests continue nationwide, a disturbing trend is taking place on America’s most prestigious campuses: University presidents are wielding police as a violent threat against peaceful student protesters and the faculty who support them. This situation compels us to confront a critical question we can no longer ignore: Is the United States a country that supports the arrest of intellectuals, on the basis of using their First Amendment rights to protest apartheid, or are we still a free nation?

The arrests occurring on Ivy League campuses are among a growing list of situations in which university students, children in schools, and workers have been punished for exercising their First Amendment right to protest the actions of the Israeli government.

At Columbia University, the initial protests occurred in a designated protest zone, one which did not interfere with the running of the institution. Protests were peaceful, non-threatening, and called for the university to divest financially from Israel. Similar sit-ins began to happen at Yale, and have now spread to universities around the country.

These protests aim to prevent universities from indirectly supporting what the International Court of Justice suggests is plausibly genocide. Jewish students actively participated in these protests, with some even observing Shabbat during the demonstrations.

Despite this, public officials from Mike Johnson to President Biden have labeled the protests as anti-semetic and lawless and demanded university presidents crack down on protestors. This pretext was used to arrest students, suspend them, and have their housing revoked.

The increasing censure of Americans whose only offense is protesting the funding of war crimes with taxpayer dollars should lead us to question the circumstances under which we are happy to discard First Amendment rights.

The passing of House Resolution 894 last December equating any criticism of the Israeli government and their Zionist policies to antisemitism, for example, flies in the face of our First Amendment rights. But more than that, it shows how our government values our relationship with the Israeli government more than our citizens.

While the Republican-led Congress has used its power to condemn any protests on behalf of Palestinians, where was the same outrage and zealousness when white nationalists came to college campuses?

While the Republican-led Congress has used its power to condemn any protests on behalf of Palestinians, where was the same outrage and zealousness when white nationalists came to college campuses?

It seems that criticizing the Israeli government — not Jewish people as an ethnicity or Judaism as a religion, but a government and the actions of its military — has become all but outlawed by our government. However, when American citizens of color express concern for their safety, there is no such protection.

In the case of Israel, we have seen informal social sanctioning — such as blatant messaging around the withholding of jobs for protestors. We have also seen formal sanctions, such as the introduction of resolutions and the use of anti-boycott laws, which punish companies who refuse to do business with Israel or their illegal settlements. No similar enforcement of existing laws nor social sanctioning has been extended toward white nationalists.

Only seven years ago, universities such as the University of Florida and Texas A&M were required by law to allow racist speech because it was still free speech. As a graduate student at the University of Florida during the Trump presidency, I experienced what it was like for white nationalist and neo-Nazi Richard Spencer — who called for a white ethnostate and a “peaceful ethnic cleansing” in the United States — to come on campus.

No one cared that students of color felt uncomfortable or unsafe. Instead, we were instructed informally by members of the administration to take our office hours and syllabi off the internet if we wanted to protect ourselves.

On the occasion of Spencer’s campus visit, three white supremacists from Texas who came to hear him speak drove up to students, shouted “kill them,” and began firing their weapons.

Where were the concerns from Congress then? Where were the calls for moral clarity?

Black and brown citizens are told it’s allowable for white supremacists to call for our death or our forcible removal from the United States because hate speech is still free speech. Why doesn’t this same standard apply to peaceful critiques of the government of Israel?

Critique of a foreign government, its political policies, and any war crimes it commits is not automatically antisemitism. Critiquing Zionism — which is a political ideology and movement, not a religion, an ethnicity, or a race — is not antisemitism. Any claims to the contrary are not only un-American in a colloquial sense, but are a direct violation of our right to free speech.

When U.S. citizens of Jewish ethnicity have been arrested and criticized as antisemitic for standing against Zionism, and groups like Jewish Voice for Peace are erroneously labeled pro-Hamas, we have to question what Twilight Zone episode we’ve walked into. Because by that same logic, the student protests in Israel by Israeli citizens make the Israeli people antisemitic.

Americans must push back against this second incarnation of McCarthyism before it is too late.

This column was produced for Progressive Perspectives, a project of The Progressive magazine, and distributed by Tribune News Service.