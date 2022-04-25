Russia Is Causing Bloodshed in Burma, Too

My heart breaks as I watch Russian planes bombing civilian homes, displacing millions of refugees and committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Four thousand miles away from Ukraine, in my home country of Burma (also known as Myanmar), Russia has been complicit for decades in the violence of the Burmese military against its own citizens.

The Burmese military’s violent campaign reached new levels in February 2021, when it staged a bloody attempted coup against the democratically elected government. Since then, the Burmese military — equipped with deadly weapons from Russia — has tortured and killed thousands of civilians, especially the country’s ethnic and religious minorities. One of the more shocking cases occurred on Christmas Eve, when more than 35 ethnic Karenni civilians were burned alive by the military.

These horrific events are not unprecedented. My aunt and uncle were among the Burmese military’s victims in the late 1970s. My aunt was gang-raped and tortured in front of my uncle. My uncle’s skin was sliced and rubbed with salt and chili. I was forced to leave my beautiful village in Burma to escape the state-sponsored violence on January 28, 1995. That was the last time I saw my home.

Sadly, the military has faced no significant consequences for its crimes, which continue to this day, including genocide against the Rohingya people and other ethnic and religious minorities. Just as the failure to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Crimea helped lead to the crisis in Ukraine, the failure to hold the Burmese military accountable has emboldened it to escalate violence against the Burmese people.

Since the coup, the Burmese military has been conducting airstrikes almost every day, especially at night when people are sleeping, to maximize the number of deaths and injuries. Nearly 900,000 Burmese people have been forced from their homes. The military has deliberately targeted health care facilities and places where people have fled to for protection. And it is using Russian weapons to do it.

Thomas Andrews, U.N. Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Burma, recently documented the wide range of weapons Russia is selling to the military, including a shipload of military vehicles in January and two more SU-30 fighter jets in March. These are the same fighter jets Russia is using in Ukraine.

In exchange, the State Administration Council set up by the Burmese military is one of the few entities around the world to endorse Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has taken a historic step in March by officially declaring that the Burmese military has committed acts of genocide against the Rohingya people. But this long overdue decision did not include any practical action in response to this genocide.

The U.S. government must take tangible action to hold the Burmese military accountable. Passing the BURMA Act, introduced in Congress last year, would ensure accountability for the junta and justice for its victims, as well as provide direct support to the people of Burma. The Biden administration must also support The Gambia’s case before the International Court of Justice, arguing that Burma violated the Genocide Convention.

The global community has taken swift action to sanction Putin and the cronies who support him, showing what can be done when political will is united against injustice. Just a fraction of the action taken against Russia and in support of Ukraine would be transformational in our struggle for democracy and human rights in Burma, and at much less economic cost to the United States.

I have lost half of my immediate family members to the Burmese military. President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress can do much more to stop the flow of money and arms to the Burmese military. Every day that they fail to act, more mothers and fathers, more sisters and brothers will die at the hands of the Burmese military.

This column was produced for Progressive Perspectives, which is run by The Progressive magazine and distributed by Tribune News Service.