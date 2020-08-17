When Conservatism Triumphed

In his new survey of America during the Carter Administration, Rick Perlstein cites Peter Carroll’s book about the 1970s, It Seemed Like Nothing Happened. But Reaganland shows that the latter half of the decade, especially, was rife with significant events, movements, and people.

Beginning in 1932 with Franklin D. Roosevelt’s victory, liberalism prevailed, in Congress and states, if not always in the executive branch. Reagan’s 1980 victory marked the end of liberalism’s dominance.

Perlstein provides an exhaustive look at the Carter years, which marked the end of New Deal liberalism and the triumph of the New Right. The book, at 1,000-plus pages covering the four-year period leading up to the election of Ronald Reagan in 1980, demonstrates Perlstein’s signature ability to evoke the surreal nature of postwar American political and social cultures.

Reaganland is Perlstein’s fourth and professedly final book devoted to answering one critical question: How did the United States devolve from a country where Barry Goldwater was trounced in the 1964 presidential election to one where Reagan, his ideological heir, triumphed just sixteen years later?

In his previous three books, Perlstein looked for answers through the lenses of Nixon, Goldwater, and Reagan, respectively. The Gipper’s life up to 1976 was chronicled in the series’ third installment, The Invisible Bridge. Carter’s life and presidency, too, were outlined in that book, albeit less exhaustively. Now Perlstein, a Milwaukee-born historian and journalist regarded as one of the nation’s best chroniclers of American conservatism, returns to that era with renewed vigor.

Carter’s 1976 win wrongly convinced many people that Republicans would need to become more moderate to regain competitiveness. The opposite occurred. “At the same time the nation chose a Democratic President, conservatives were mobilizing with a passion, creativity, and energy never seen before,” writes Perlstein.

The first major mobilizer detailed is Richard Viguerie, whom Perlstein calls “the godfather of . . . the New Right.” He pioneered the use of direct mail as a way of fundraising, which allowed rebellious, archconservative activists, leaders, and ideas to generate huge sums of money.

“New Rightists were obsessed with what were known as the ‘social issues’—crime, government intrusion into family life, sexual mores, the right to own a gun,” Perlstein writes. (He could have added racism, a major strand in Nixonland, Perlstein’s masterpiece.)

These suburban and rural voters cared less about the perfidy of the wealthy than they did with raising their families in decent, stable communities, the purview of the Religious Right. As the first prominent politician to declare himself a born-again Christian, Carter seemed well poised to attract these voters. But his vacillations on homosexuality and reproductive rights, and his affection for racial equality, made Carter no match for conservative insurgents who were, as Heritage Foundation co-founder Paul Weyrich put it, “radicals working to overturn the present power structure.”

Another major Reaganland theme is the Democrats’ fatal abandonment of economic fairness in favor of balanced budgets, deregulation, and fiscal conservatism. Carter led and presided over this transition, over the objections of traditional liberals including Ted Kennedy and Tip O’Neill. But Carter joined with a revitalized business lobby, which gradually succeeded in persuading Democratic politicians that neoliberalism was the only way forward. To this day, the Democratic Party hasn’t fully recovered.

As with Perlstein’s other books, Reaganland blends politics and culture, so serial killers, horror movies, cocaine parties, and hockey games make appearances as reflections of American anxieties. The cast of characters includes a young Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and Bill Clinton, and the book deals with issues including gay rights, consumer rights, and the Equal Rights Amendment.

Like its predecessors, Reaganland is as valuable in understanding our present era as it is in illuminating the past.

Reaganland is available August 18, 2020.