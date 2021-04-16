Smoking Gun: Hate for Sale

As The Progressive reported late last year, in an online article by Mathew Foresta, “The sale of hardcore right-wing merchandise does not take place in the seedy corners of the Dark Web, but openly on major sites like Amazon, Zazzle, Redbubble, Teespring, and TeePublic. Often using jargon, in-jokes, and irony, these retail items communicate anti-Semitism, celebrate fascism, hype dangerous conspiracy theories, and call for violence.”

Here are some of the products available through these providers. See the online version of Smoking Gun for screenshots, in the event that these products are removed.

The acronym stands for: Six Million [Murdered Jews] Wasn’t Enough. Available from ReviewTShirt.com, $19 plus shipping.

Screenshot taken 3-1-21

This tribute to the former Chilean dictator noted for having his leftist opponents thrown from helicopters.

Available through Amazon, $16.95 plus shipping.

Screenshot taken 1-25-21

The recruiting slogan for the Rhodesian Army, which fought to maintain white minority rule in what is now Zimbabwe, is available from through Amazon, $16.99 plus shipping. Screenshot taken 2-2-21

Also Rhodesian recruiting poster T-shirt. Available from Redbubble, $20.73 plus shipping. Screenshot taken 2-5-21

Features phrases from QAnon, a conspiracy theory that states that Donald Trump is the key figure in a plan to take down cannibalistic, pedophilic, Satan-worshiping celebrities and Democrats.

Available from Joom.com, $14

Screenshot taken 2-2-21

This expression, “Deus Vult,” formerly used during the Crusades, has been adopted by white supremacists as a primarily Islamophobic phrase. Translates to “God wills it.”

Available from TeePublic, $20 plus shipping.

Screenshot taken 2-2-21

This version of the praise “didn’t do nothing” is meant to mock Black victims of police brutality.

Available from CafePress, $17.54 plus shipping (click on shirt colors to see message).

Screenshot taken 2-2-21

Proud Boys T-shirts celebrating the white supremacist group that took part in the January 6 Capital insurrection have been removed from some websites.

But they are still available from 1776.shop, $30-$39.99

Screenshot taken 2-2-21