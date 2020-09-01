Poems: 'The Spell' and 'Dispel'

The Spell

You will forget

the number 3

the hypnotist told her

and she counted

one two four

her ten fingers

numbered eleven.

How?

You will forget

your last name

John John

John…

Who are you? Your last name?

I don’t know.

So they follow

this man who strips them,

leaves them standing

unfamiliar

turns their minds

into blank spaces

waiting

for him

He will never

snap his fingers

Dispel

His answer to every question shuts a door.

His every word slams one. He refuses

to stand in the threshold wavering

with the cross currents.

Sometimes I reply in a way

that places a foot in the doorway.

At least I’d like to think so.

On the other hand, some doors

need to be closed. This one. On him.

Lock it.