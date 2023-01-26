The Local Power of Italy’s No Base Movement

A coalition of residents in and around Pisa are fighting on anti-militarism and environmental fronts to shut down a new military base.

by ,

Late last spring, in a small Italian village outside of Pisa called Coltano, thousands of protesters marched against the construction of a new military base in the 180-acre San Rossore Nature Park, a nature preserve that helps to protect fragile wetlands.

It was the largest demonstration held so far by the No Base Movement, a coalition of local residents and anti-militarist and environmental groups that formed after Italy’s then-Prime Minister Mario Draghi earmarked $190 million for the base’s construction. The No Base Movement notes that Pisa and its surrounding villages are already home to a large military presence. The Darby Military Community, a U.S. Army installation under the control of the Italian military and home to the Italian Army Special Forces Command, is less than four miles from Coltano.

While Draghi is no longer in office, Italy’s new, far-right prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, remains committed to the project. The movement, meanwhile, has converged around the proposal’s cost: “The $190 million could be spent differently, to improve everyone’s life,” an organizer tells The Progressive.