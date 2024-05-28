As the Gaza War Continues, Protests Erupt Across Campuses

On April 18, police arrested more than 100 students who had set up encampments at Columbia University in New York City to protest the war in Gaza and demand that the school divest from Israel and corporations that profit from the war. In the following days, the crackdown at Columbia would inspire thousands of students on nearly sixty other campuses across the country to create similar encampments. The news was soon flooded with images of students and supportive faculty being arrested, pepper sprayed, and beaten at institutions such as Emory University in Georgia, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

As of this writing, many of the encampments have ended. While the assault on Gaza continues, the demonstrators have achieved tangible results—including successfully pressuring at least seven universities to take divestment seriously, as well as likely helping to push President Joe Biden to threaten to withdraw weapons shipments if Israel invades the densely populated city of Rafah. The refusal of young people to treat Palestinian lives as necessary casualties in a war funded by their government may well be remembered as a moral wake-up call.

× Expand Ed Rampell Students form a human chain at UCLA, where a violent mob attacked the demonstrators’ encampment on April 28, 2024.

× Expand Sarah Baum Student signage and posters erected at the base of the flagpole in City College of New York’s Gaza solidarity encampment on April 27, 2024.

× Expand Alan Zhou A student is arrested during an April 27, 2024 protest at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, at which Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein was also arrested.

× Expand Sarah Badawi Protesters gather on April 29 at the main lawn of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, an area they renamed the “Hind Oval” after Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli forces in February.

× Expand Michael Nigro Student protesters sit outside of the Stern School of Business at New York University in New York, on April 22, 2024.