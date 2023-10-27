Who's Speaker Now?

Well, they have a winner. And it’s not democracy.

House Republicans finally elected a Speaker and he’s an election-denying rightwinger. (Don’t be fooled by his membership in the very level-headed sounding group, the “Republican Study Committee.")

Speaker Mike Johnson did far more than just study during the January 6 mayhem. He was a big force behind the Trumpists’ attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

And of course you can find his name listed here, among the 147 Republicans who voted to nullify an American presidential election.

But, hey, he seems like a nice guy and he hasn’t made that many enemies!