The Trumpist Guide to Fighting Facts

The first prime-time January 6th hearing is upon us, and Trump Republicans are going to do everything they can to undermine a full accounting of what happened on that awful day. But it’s not just about that one day; it’s about a coordinated effort within the Republican Party to overthrow a legitimate presidential election.

You know, blow up U.S. democracy.

Since January 6th, the Party of Trump has gone all in with the big election lie that defeated former President Donald Trump won and President Joe Biden “stole” the election. And since they’ve gone all-in with Trump and an attempted coup, they’re going to do everything they can to minimize the hearings and blow up any accountability and justice.

Be prepared for a Republican storm of whataboutism, denialism, distraction. and outrage at the mere existence of a House committee tasked with looking into one of the worst attacks on our democracy.

Here’s hoping facts and real democracy can cut through the storm.