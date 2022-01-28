Trump Gets Re-Platformed

Disgraced ex-president Donald Trump has his platform back, unfortunately for him it’s in court filings and legal briefs instead of on Twitter or Facebook.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Trump legal team, which faced setbacks in New York, Georgia, and Washington, D.C.

The civil investigation of the Trump Organization is heating up in New York—while in Fulton County, Georgia, the district attorney is seating a special grand jury to probe Trump’s election meddling, and in Washington, D.C., the January 6th committee is investigating the insurrection’s Inciter-in-Chief.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s just come to terms with the fact that Trump is probably more likely to die of a heart attack at Mar-a-Lago than he is to die of old age in a jail cell.