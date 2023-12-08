Trump’s Courtroom Campaign

Before he becomes a dictator, Donald Trump has quite few court dates in his future.

Regardless of whether or not he carries out his anti-democratic threats, the Defendant-in-Chief is making the most of his court appearances.

Not only is he continuing to rail against his prosecutors, judges and their staff, Trump is using his court battles to spread more lies and conspiracies about the “deep state” and the 2020 election, rallying his base along the way.

In other words, who needs to eat corn dogs in Iowa when you’ve got the perfect platform for the craziest Trump campaign imaginable?

At first it seemed like Trump’s court battles would be a hinderance to his campaign for President, but it’s quickly becoming apparent that they’re really just tremendous campaign opportunities for the Tremendous-Campaigner-in-Chief.

(Although the once and future dictator may yet have some serious complications arising from, you know, things like felonies and possible incarceration.)