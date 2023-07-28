Slavery: not so bad, say DeSantis and crew.

Ron DeSantis and the Florida Board of Education are trying to put a positive spin on slavery.

I mean, was it really that bad? (Spoiler alert: yes it was.)

DeSantis and his educational experts found time (amid a full schedule of book-banning and decreeing who can use which bathroom) to rework the state’s African American Studies curriculum so it was a little more chipper.

The revised curriculum points out that, “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Hey, it was just a jobs program, right?

And here we all thought DeSantis was the smart candidate.