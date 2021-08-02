The Republican Commission

If you were already furious about what happened on January 6 as violent Trump supporters took over the Capitol, listening to four police officers testifying before a House select committee will refresh your rage. Yes, there are two Republicans on the committee, but the leadership—and the party of Trump—wants nothing to do with investigating what happened on that terrible day.

We can’t let this be swept under the rug and must dig deeper to see who else may have been involved in the worst attack on our democracy in our lifetime. Now isn’t the time to let bygones be bygones, watching the officers testify makes that even clearer.

Since House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and nearly all Republicans kept rejecting so much of the investigation, I thought we should take a look at what kind of investigation they might actually support. Not surprisingly, it aligns pretty closely with the goals of the violent insurrectionists.