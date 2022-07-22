Negotiation in a Nutshell: Joe Manchin

The climate is clearly going bonkers, as human-caused climate change is ramping up and heat waves spread across the globe. Here in the United States, we’ve been working on legislation that will help combat climate change — we’re just waiting until Democrats win over their most recalcitrant senator, who happens to be a coal millionaire.

It appears that our climate future is directly tied to the whims of a West Virginia Democrat who is also the number one congressional recipient of oil, gas and mining campaign contributions. Senator Joe Manchin has been basking in the limelight for years as the key to the entire (largely frustrated) Democratic agenda.

Manchin’s latest reason for reneging on climate change legislation is . . . “inflation.” The all-knowing and supremely level-headed senator from the tiny state of West Virginia counsels that enacting measures to combat climate change could worsen inflation. Which, to borrow a phrase from economists, is complete b.s.

It’s high time President Joe Biden and the Democrats give up on winning over Manchin, move on and leave this fossil fuel relic to the Republicans. Executive orders may not be as solid as sweeping climate legislation, but they’re better than nothing.