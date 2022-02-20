Make America Flush Again

One of the juicy tidbits Maggie Haberman of The New York Times saved for her just-released book on Donald Trump is that White House staff frequently had to contend with toilets that were backed up with documents. Besides the fact that it seems the Insurrectionist in Chief does not understand the differences in fiber content of various paper products, this behavior is unsurprising for a guy who has no desire to leave a paper trail.

Whether it’s financial crimes, corruption or downright sedition, documents tend to cause problems for Donald Trump. He is famous for tearing up documents when he was President, in violation of the Presidential Records Act. The National Archives just recently battled to get multiple boxes that Trump had removed from the White House and taken to Mar-a-Lago.

It is absolutely no surprise that this guy has something(s) to hide. If this is what he does the first time he’s president (and ex-president), just think what he’ll do if he somehow manages to become president again. Something tells me clogged toilets will be the least of our worries then.