Losers: The New Winners!

In the weeks leading up to the California recall election, Larry Elder and Republican leaders were planting the seeds of an imaginary fraud conspiracy. Sound familiar?

Just like before Donald Trump’s loss in November, prior to the recall defeat, Republicans were busy undermining voter confidence in our elections. Even though Larry Elder hasn’t cried “fraud!” since the recall was defeated—the fact that he said “they’re going to cheat, we know that” and repeatedly decried electoral “shenanigans” shows that Republican lies about election integrity aren’t limited to Donald Trump.

Voter suppression and lies about widespread phantom “fraud” appear to be key components in campaigns that matter to the GOP. Thankfully, Elder will likely be spinning his tales on his radio show or Fox News and not from the California governor’s office.