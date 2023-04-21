Joe Biden’s ‘Opposite Doctrine'

The Biden Administration recently approved a major oil project for the Alaskan Arctic that would include hundreds of oil wells and release 300 million tons of carbon over the next thirty years.

Funny, that doesn’t sound like the Joe Biden who was campaigning for President a while back.

The Willow Project was pushed by ConocoPhillips and was originally approved by the Trump Administration, but was later blocked in court.

Biden campaigned on protecting the Arctic but seems to be keeping an eye on his political future more than his environmental legacy. Some Democratic advisers are, (sigh) once again, advocating a move to the middle before the next election.

You know, become more like Republicans so they can keep Republicans out of office.

Meanwhile, carbon levels will increase and ConocoPhillips will attempt to refrigerate the melting permafrost (really!) so their equipment won’t get stuck as they extract more oil.

Does it get more absurd than mechanically chilling permafrost so you can drive your trucks on it to drill for more oil?