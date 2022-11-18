It’s Not My Fault

Just as the Republican Party is trying to distance itself from Donald Trump after a disappointing showing in the midterm elections, the twice-impeached, insurrection-inciting, soon-to-be-indicted former president is reminding the nation he is still the leader of the party.

Sure, new upstart politicians who also take pleasure in kidnapping poor immigrants are emerging in the GOP, but even though Trump is weak now, he still has huge support among Republicans.

How weak is Trump? Weak enough that even Mike Pence is taking jabs at him. Don’t let that fool you, though, there is still a good chance Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee for President.

Keep in mind that the party stuck with Trump through family separation, extorting Ukraine, and attempting a coup . . . it was only when Trumpist candidates started to lose that Republicans seemed to find a backbone.

Hope as I might, something tells me this may not be the beginning of the end for Donald J. Trump.