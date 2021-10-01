Newly Frugal Guy in ‘Armageddon Ho!

As of now, we’re still heading toward economic chaos thanks to Republicans who want to score political points. Apparently it’s hard to work with the Party of Insurrection. (Formerly known as the Republican Party.)

It seems like just recently—when Donald Trump was President—the debt limit was no big deal. If Congress allocated a certain amount of spending and we wanted to issue bonds to cover that new spending, the debt limit was raised or suspended.

Now that President Joe Biden and the Democrats are trying to push through an ambitious agenda that includes an expanded social safety net, Republicans are once again using the debt limit as leverage to score political points.

Every Senate Republican just voted for the United States to default, which would lead to a self-inflicted economic calamity. Which, if you’re in the Party of Insurrection, is just fine because the worse off things are, the more people will blame Biden. Or so their twisted logic goes.