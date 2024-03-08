Friends in High Places

At this point it’s pretty much a given that former President Donald Trump has some good pals on the U.S. Supreme Court. Sure, some might be ethically challenged, but that is, of course, very on-brand.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court rejected a Colorado court ruling that the 14th Amendment disqualifies the Insurrectionist-in-Chief from the ballot—which wasn’t much of a surprise.

The justices unanimously decided that ruling ruling on a presidential election is federal business, and states can't decide who can and cannot run for president.

But things got interesting when five of the court’s conservative justices carved out part of the 14th Amendment so it would be much more difficult—if not impossible—to disqualify insurrectionists from holding office.