Freedom-From-Woke Bank

Somehow, rightwingers were able to turn news of a bank failure (or two) into a conversation about “wokeness.”

As you’ve probably heard by now, a combination of too many treasury bonds, greedy bankers, dumb tech bros—and bipartisan legislation that weakened banking regulation— turned into a big scary bank failure that sent shockwaves through global financial markets.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) can be explained by reviewing actual numbers and examining a paper trail of poor financial decisions made at SVB and in the halls of Congress.

Instead of talking about that, rightwing media and politicians are pointing the finger at Silicon Valley Bank’s supposedly excessive (and financially risky) wokeness.

If that makes no logical sense to you, don’t worry, it’s not supposed to. It’s just another example of Republicans trying to distract you from uncomfortable facts. Nothing more than another load of linguistic misdirection from the right.

Think of them like a deep sea anglerfish, only much uglier.