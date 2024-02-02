Civil War for Fun & Profit

As thousands of migrants fleeing misery and violence continue to head to the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum and a better life, Republicans are looking to score political points.

To be fair, some Democrats are also trying to do their own share of point-scoring.

Add up the U.S. Supreme Court's current conservatism, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott's defiance, former President Donald Trump's incitement of rightwing Christian nationalists, and Republican talk of civil war, and you're left with a very volatile mixture.

The rightwing stew leading the "Take Our Border Back" convoy includes a gigantic caravan of thousands of semi-trucks out to save America, led by brave Christian nationalists proclaiming themselves to be “God’s Army.” Er, scratch that—it sounds like there were only twenty or so vehicles (no semi-trucks) driven by a bunch of grumpy nutballs.

But don’t worry, God’s Army made a few bucks and got some more followers on social media for their troubles.

Give me your tired and your poor . . . and we’ll be at each other’s throats fighting about what to do with them.