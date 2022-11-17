Bringing the World Back from the Brink

Ira Helfand, MD, is an expert on the medical consequences of nuclear war and played a key role in the passage, by the United Nations, of the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Dr. Helfand co-authored the report Nuclear Famine: 2 Billion at Risk?, which outlines the global health consequences of regional nuclear war. He is a member of the International Steering Group of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, ICAN, the recipient of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize. He is Immediate Past President of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW), which was also a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1985. Helfand also serves on the board of Physicians for Social Responsibility.

Helfand spoke at a peace event in Wisconsin on October 23, 2022, where I had a chance to interview him.