Another Round for Rudy

The January 6th committee hearings are heating up as more jaw-dropping revelations come out as House members investigate Trump Republican plans to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Clearly, this was not a spur of the moment action but a concerted effort to install the defeated Donald Trump as President.

I hope that enough people across the country and in positions of power (hello Merrick Garland!) realize just how close we came to a genuine coup. Thanks to the efforts of committee members, their staff and dedicated journalists we are a few steps closer to a full accounting of what happened.

The next step is to do everything we can—including prosecuting all of the conspirators—so that nothing like this can happen again. (And while we’re at it, let’s put that Fourteenth Amendment to good use!)