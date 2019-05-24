Xenophobe Trading Cards

Even though President Trump’s battle against Congressional oversight is front and center, the administration is staffing up its xenophobe wing with even nastier hardliners. If we thought Trump’s immigration policy was bad, judging by the new blood, we may be in for something worse.

Ken Cuccinelli is being brought in to wrangle Trump’s immigration agenda. He’s a Tea Partier-turned-Trumpist right-winger who advocates dumping birthright citizenship— not to mention covering naughty boobies, putting a stop to sodomy and spouting gubmint conspiracies.

And let’s not forget the now-head of the Department of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan, was one of the chief architects of family separation. Stephen Miller is definitely running the xenophobe agenda now. Sigh. If only we could focus on Ben Carson’s Oreo gaffe instead.