DSC_8282b.jpg

Joeff Davis

UK artist, Yola, gave an outstanding performance, ending in the first standing ovation of Farm Aid 2019. Here she belts out Elton John’s classic, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

Farm Aid 2019

The day was not just about the music, but the music was damn fine.

Farm Aid 2019 took place this Saturday at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin. The first Farm Aid concert was held in 1985 in Champaign, Illinois. This year’s sold-out event was attended by more than 35,000 people—a 12-hour-long celebration of American farmers headlined by Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Willie Nelson. 

The day was not just about the music. It celebrated the American farmer with educational booths, speeches from the stage, farm demonstrations, and advocacy for better American agricultural practices. The food concessions included items made from local family farms

Emerging from it all was a vision of an America filled with successful family farms that thrive by treating the soil and earth with respect. A future filled with farmers markets in every community and an active public of consumers that uses the democratic system to end unhealthy corporate farming and corporate abuses. In this world, artists help make decisions, and communities come together to teach one another skills and to share a rich culture.

