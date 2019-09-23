Farm Aid 2019 took place this Saturday at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin. The first Farm Aid concert was held in 1985 in Champaign, Illinois. This year’s sold-out event was attended by more than 35,000 people—a 12-hour-long celebration of American farmers headlined by Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Willie Nelson.

The day was not just about the music. It celebrated the American farmer with educational booths, speeches from the stage, farm demonstrations, and advocacy for better American agricultural practices. The food concessions included items made from local family farms.

Emerging from it all was a vision of an America filled with successful family farms that thrive by treating the soil and earth with respect. A future filled with farmers markets in every community and an active public of consumers that uses the democratic system to end unhealthy corporate farming and corporate abuses. In this world, artists help make decisions, and communities come together to teach one another skills and to share a rich culture.

× Expand Joeff Davis Farm Aid board President Willie Nelson kicked off the day with a morning press conference. Farmers and performers shared stories of their lives and hopes for America’s family farms and agricultural industry.

× Expand Joeff Davis Neil Young and Dave Matthews shared a laugh during the morning press conference.

× Expand Joeff Davis Sarah Lloyd, Wisconsin Farmers Union, spoke about Dairy Together, a Wisconsin based group working to rebuild a viable dairy industry for family farmers and rural communities.

× Expand Joeff Davis The Ho-Chunk Thundercloud Singers kicked off the music at Farm Aid 2019.

× Expand Joeff Davis UK artist, Yola, gave an outstanding performance, ending in the first standing ovation of Farm Aid 2019. Here she belts out Elton John’s classic, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

× Expand Joeff Davis Willie Nelson’s son, Lucas Nelson, performed with his group, Promise of the Real.

× Expand Joeff Davis The horn section from Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats came onstage with Lucas Nelson and the Promise of the Real during their set

× Expand Joeff Davis Ending harmful corporate farming practices was a theme throughout the day.

× Expand Joeff Davis Tanya Tucker returned to the Farm Aid stage for the first time since the first concert in 1985.

× Expand Joeff Davis Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats performed an exciting set, with Rateliff’s bluesy soulful voice reminiscent of Van Morrison.

× Expand Joeff Davis Jamey Johnson (left) played Farm Aid 2019.

× Expand Joeff Davis In the Homegrown Skills Tent, Rick Sallmann of Southern Wisconsin’s Walworth County Beekeepers Club educated concertgoers on the importance of the honey bee.

× Expand Joeff Davis Wisconsin apples were for sale in the Homegrown Village at Farm Aid 2019.

× Expand Joeff Davis In the Homegrown Village, Jim Stute, Program Director of Crop and Soil research at the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in East Troy, Wisconsin, demonstrated a rain fall simulator to show the impact that different management systems have on soil erosion.

× Expand Joeff Davis Brittany Tripp (right) from Pell Lake, Wisconsin and Rebecca Dankert from Elkhorn, Wisconsin pose with signs at the North American Marine Alliance organizational booth in Homegrown Village. The Marine Alliance based in Gloucester, Massachusetts supports small family fisherman throughout country.

× Expand Joeff Davis Dave Matthews played an all acoustic set with Tim Reynolds. Matthews serves on the current Farm Aid board along with John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Neil Young.

× Expand Joeff Davis John Mellencamp’s set at Farm Aid 2019 was filled with classics like “Little Pink Houses,” “Jack and Diane” and “Ain’t that America.”

× Expand Joeff Davis Some 37,000 people took part in Farm Aid 2019.