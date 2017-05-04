Saqib Bhatti and Maurice Weeks: Veteran Organizers Take on a New Era

Saqib Bhatti and Maurice Weeks have launched a new organization: Action Center on Race and the Economy. They weigh in on the importance of interconnected racial justice and economic justice campaigns, fighting Wall Street, how racist policies also hit white working class communities, the role of Wall Street in prisons and policing crises, and so much more. It's really good!

×

Outtakes:

"The way we have talked about economic justice work in the past on the left has been, “Bad guys do stuff at the top and it disproportionately affects people at the bottom.” What we do here at the Action Center on Race and the Economy is look at campaigns with a slightly different lens, saying that the actual function of how these companies operate is built on the extraction of wealth from people of color. It is not an afterthought, it is actually core to their business model. All the campaigns that we do live at this intersection of corporate accountability, Wall Street accountability, economic justice, and race with that particular lens."

Interviews for Resistance is a project of Sarah Jaffe, with assistance from Laura Feuillebois and support from the Nation Institute.