Renata Pumarol, New York Communities for Change, Beating "Government Sachs" and the Plutocrats

× Expand NYCC Members of New York Communities for Change outside of Goldman Sachs, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Renata Pumarol is Deputy Director of New York Communities for Change, fighting against racial and economic oppression

Outtakes:

"I do hope that [people] continue to see the sham populism that was sold to them by Donald Trump. That really is the main objective of going after Goldman Sachs and going more on the offense, because we do see this as a weak point in the Trump administration. He ran under this fake populism promising to get rid of Goldman and the 1% while doing the complete opposite. Not only do we now have Goldman with tremendous power, but they have more power than ever.

I think this is going to be neoliberalism on steroids. They are starting very quickly to implement this, to run an economy that is going to give massive tax breaks to corporations. Goldman, as you can see, immediately after Trump was inaugurated, their stock doubled. It is doing tremendously well. This is what you are going to see. The top people, the most powerful, the richest people doing very well, while they continue to cut services, slash services to the most vulnerable."

