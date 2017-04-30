Here's What Immigration Rights Activists in Boston Are Planning for May Day 2017

× Expand Cosecha Boston Over a hundred people gathered at Boston's Suffolk county detention center to protest increasing and random detentions. "We no longer can settle for more detainees and deportations in this manner at all and we want permanent protections for all," says Gloribell Mota of Cosecha, a non-violent movement for permanent protection for the eleven million undocumented in this country. .

×

Gloribell Mota is an organizer with Neighbors United for a Better East Boston and serves as the Boston Coordinator for May Day events with Cosecha, a movement for immigration rights. Listen to her interview with Sarah Jaffe.

Outtakes:

"We are calling for a one day strike. We are asking businesses to close. We are asking the people not to go to work, our kids not to go to school, and not to buy anything that day. To not participate and show our consumption and non-cooperation and demonstrate that you can’t continue to not address us, and demanding the respect and dignity and permanent protection for all eleven million undocumented in this country.

We are doing a Cosecha festival from nine to three in East Boston, which is home to a lot of immigrants in the Boston area, predominantly from Central and South America. We are inviting all of our Boston neighbors from other neighborhoods and those from across the state to come to the festival from 9:00 to 3:00. It is a time to celebrate our art and culture and to learn more about the Cosecha movement. Then, we will be joining the main marches in the afternoon that there are going to be. That is what we are doing. We are hoping that it is a family friendly festive day showing our unity and community."

Interviews for Resistance: Since election night 2016, the streets of the U.S. have rung with resistance. People all over the country have woken up with the conviction that they must do something to fight inequality in all its forms. But many are wondering what it is they can do. In this series, we'l be talking with experienced organizers, troublemakers, and thinkers who have been doing the hard work of fighting for a long time. They'll be sharing their insightson what works, what doesn't, and what has changed, and what is still the same.