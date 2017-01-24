Trump’s chief strategist bullied school administrations, with threats of nonpayment and legal action, to prevent his ex-wife from enrolling their daughters in kindergarten programs. more
Jan 24, 2017
Climate denial reaches new lows as Trump okays KXL and DAPL, data is disappeared, and Republicans insist climate change is “debated.” What’s a rational person to do? more
Jan 24, 2017
From the ground of Chicago’s rally, there was no end in sight to the crowd. more
Jan 23, 2017
Welcome to clearly divided America. It’s pink versus red. Us versus them. The good news is: There seem to be a lot more of us. more
Jan 22, 2017
