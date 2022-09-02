The Trump Guide to Legal Defense

Now that things are looking even worse for Donald Trump’s legal fight after the latest DOJ court filing, he and his Trumpist followers will no doubt double-down on mob style threats. Trump, his lawyers, and most recently Senator Lindsey Graham, have all “predicted” dire riotous consequences should the defeated President be prosecuted by the feds.

Their warnings of MAGA-led fire and brimstone across the country are nothing more than the latest incitement to violence. (Missing from all these veiled threats, of course, are any calls opposing violence.) Like so much else about the Insurrectionist-in-Chief, Trump’s fascination with mob speech has infected the entire Republican Party.

We should be outraged (but not surprised) that this kind of speech has led to threats against the FBI—and amazingly, those devious government archivists!