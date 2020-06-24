Two Untitled Poems

You right the nail on this wall

as if it were a boundary stone

was already used to distances

before the house was built

board by board inside a picture frame

so the shingles can’t fall out

make it impossible to prove

crows once gathered here to mourn

the way ancients preserved their dead

—it’s your usual photograph

wrapped in glass, flooded

as you would water a beginner tree

once its likeness sets up shop

getting it ready to stay

take hold a wall that is in need.

You warm these ashes one by one

the way every shore now ends

in pieces, piled among your graveside stone

as rain—from the start, its great height

narrowed, became a stream, overflowing

with the wishes mourners leave

to break the surface where moonlight

is now a sea, could guide you back

then grow a second moon, keep you company

hold your hand, pull one night from another

that is no where on the calendar, whose shadow

is still covered with darkness and gathering.