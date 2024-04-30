On the Line: The Osage Nation v. the Koch Brothers

An upcoming documentary details how Charles and David Koch made billions off of the Osage people's oil money.

by

No one becomes a billionaire without victims. Charles and David Koch, commonly known as the Koch brothers before the latter died in 2019, were no different. Throughout the 1990s, the Kochs made billions off of the Osage people, illegally skimming money from the tribe’s small oil claims. It was the modern version of Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann’s nonfiction account of the Osage murders of the 1920s that filmmaker Martin Scorsese adapted into a 2023 Oscar-nominated film. The Kochs figured out how to get the oil money without any murders.

Greg Palast, then an energy industry and racketeering expert, uncovered this story for a documentary that never saw the light of day until now. The story will be released later this year as Long Knife: The Osage Nation, Koch Oil and the New Trail of Tears. The images below are from the documentary, which was directed by David Ambrose and produced by Palast and George DiCaprio.