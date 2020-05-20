Smoking Gun: Crisis? What Crisis?

President Donald Trump insists the COVID-19 pandemic caught everybody by surprise. In fact, he ignored multiple warnings from many quarters, making the U.S. outbreak more deadly. Here’s a timeline in reverse chronological order, updated regularly:

May 20: The United States has now recorded about 95,000 COVID-19 deaths, more than twice as many as any other nation.

May 19: Trump defends his decision to take hydroxychloroquine, calling a study produced by his own government that found the anti-malarial drug did more harm than good “a Trump enemy statement.”

May 17: Health Secretary Azar winks at yahoos across the country crowding into bars: “I think in any individual instance you're going to see people doing things that are irresponsible. That’s part of the freedom that we have here in America.”

May 14: Trump identifies a solution to the crisis: “If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases.”

May 8: Contradicting his own experts, Trump announces that the coronavirus “is going to go away without a vaccine.” He doesn’t say when.

May 6: Trump changes mind, says he wants task force to continue “indefinitely.”

May 5: Trump announces his plan to disband his coronavirus task force.

May 3: As the number of U.S. deaths nears 70,000, Trump revises his upward estimate to 90,000.

April 29: Trump asserts that Anericans will soon be having “some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other.”

April 27: As the number of U.S. deaths nears his upper prediction of 60,000, Trump tosses out a new number: 70,000. “I think we’ve done a great job,” he says.

April 23: Trump suggests at his daily briefing that one way for people to battle COVID-19 is by injecting themselves with disinfectants like bleach.

April 20: Trump declares at his daily briefing, “People are amazed at how early I acted.” He predicts between 50,000 and 60,000 total COVID-19 deaths, saying this would be a triumph.

April 17: Trump urges citizens in several states with Democratic governors to rebel against the health advice being offered by his own administration and demand an end to protective measures meant to staunch the spread of COVID-19.

April 14: Trump, in a fundraising appeal, urges his supporters to “stand with him and hold China accountable for their lies and deceptions during the Coronavirus pandemic”—by sending him money.

April 13: Trump falsely asserts it will be entirely his decision, not that of governors, when “to open up the states.”

April 12: Navarro, in an appearance on 60 Minutes, challenges the program to find any segment it aired during the Bush or Obama Administrations that said, “Hey, global pandemic’s coming.” The show points out that it aired such stories in 2005 and 2009, including Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health warning that “we would not be prepared for that.”

April 11: The United States passes all other nations in the number of COVID-19 deaths, including China and India, both of which have populations more than four times as large. There are now 492,416 confirmed U.S. cases, up from 937 exactly one month before.

April 7: Trump at his press briefing, claims of the pandemic, “Nobody thought it was going to happen.”

April 5: Trump, in his press briefing, calls the outbreak “something that nobody could have ever projected.”

March 27: Trump for the first time invokes the Defense Production Act to order General Motors to begin manufacturing ventilators, work that was already underway.

March 19: Trump says the outbreak “is something that just surprised the whole world. And if people would have known about it, it could have stopped—been stopped in place.”

March 13: Trump blames his predecessor, who left office more than three years before, for testing delays, saying “I don’t take responsibility at all.”

March 6: Trump proudly declares, “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.” That same day, he calls the pandemic “an unforeseen problem” that “came out of nowhere.”

March 4: In a Fox News appearance, Trump blames testing delays on Barack Obama, who left office more than three years before, and disputes the World Health Organization’s death rate findings by minimizing them in favor of “my hunch” that it is lower.

February 27: Trump assures the nation the virus will “like a miracle . . . disappear.” The next day, he tells supporters at a rally in South Carolina, “Now, the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus . . . . This is their new hoax.”

Late February: The United States refuses to join more than sixty nations in accepting diagnostic test supplies from the World Health Organization, saying it wants to develop its own test.

February 25: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells reporters it expects COVID-19 to spread across the country, causing “severe” disruption. Trump is angered by this announcement, saying it alarmed people unnecessarily and caused the stock market to drop.

February 23: Navarro sends another memo, this one directly to Trump, warning that COVID-19 could kill as many as two million Americans.

February 2: Trump tells Fox News host Sean Hannity, “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”

Late January to early February 2020: U.S. intelligence officials emphatically warn Trump at his daily briefings about the developing pandemic. “The system was blinking red,” one official told The Washington Post. “They just couldn’t get him to do anything about it.”

January 30: Azar speaks directly to Trump about a possible pandemic. Trump calls him an alarmist. That same day, the World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a global health emergency.

January 29: White House Economic Adviser Peter Navarro warns that COVID-19 could take more than half a million American lives and cause nearly $6 trillion in economic damage.

January 27: White House aides meet with then-acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney “trying to get senior officials to pay more attention to the virus,” according to The Washington Post.

January 22: Asked at a press conference if he is worried about a pandemic, Trump replies, “No. Not at all. And we have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control.”

January 18: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar briefs Trump in a phone call on the potential seriousness of COVID-19.

January 11: Chinese scientists post the genome of the new coronavirus, and within a week German virologists produce the first diagnostic test for the disease.

January 10, 2020: Former Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, ousted by President Donald Trump in 2018, warns in a tweet: “We face a global health threat,” imploring the nation to “Coordinate!”

January to August 2019: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services conducts a training exercise for a hypothetical respiratory virus that begins in China and spreads rapidly to the United States. A draft report identified multiple failings in the government’s ability to respond.

May 2018: Trump disbands the White House agency charged with planning for a pandemic and reassigns its top official. “In a world of limited resources, you have to pick and choose,” says one Trump team member.

January 2017: Days before Trump’s Inauguration, members of his administration are briefed by outgoing Obama Administration officials on the need to prepare for a pandemic. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross reportedly dozes off, others grouse about having to attend.