Poems: "Self-Portrait with  Mixed-up Sports  References" and "Dear Mothership,"

by

Self-Portrait with Mixed-up Sports References

I’m so good at missing calls that I’m perfect this year.

        —EarthGang

I’m no Dr. James Naismith, but you could say

I stay checking myself. Like a ballerina

driven inward by perfection

& a sense of fair play. Fadeaway

punter of the Saturday night invite. Star

pinch hitter of the rain delay. When I envied

my team’s pennants, I was the penance.

Often off sides, the puck’s been in my inbox

like a Kingfish bucking an antique reel.

Call me Black Bobby Fischer. Southpaw

Journeyman, righting himself in the mirror

with a thorny left jab. I keep my Rookie

of the Year memorabilia mint. Sealed

in polyethylene sleeves. Convex binders

I thumb on any given Sunday. Hail Mary

full of suitcases. Hail Mary full of stagnant

airspace. You might say, I’ve mastered

the bounce pass with a catcher’s mask.

The give-love-&-go underground. I’ll call

back when the season’s over, could probably

stand a little more practice.

Dear Mothership,

 ‘Blue Flu’ Hit 171 Atlanta Cops After 2 Officers Charged in Rayshard Brooks Case

     —Fox News

America—    where sometimes    911    is small potatoes|fries

The Elements answer emergency signal at Wendy’s drive-thru

Black citizen dies    killed    Shots fired    video    Biggie headlines

Biggie headline: Black Citizen    Inebriated Wrestles Element’s

Weapon    Runs Fires Dies    in Hospital Bed    Biggie headline:

Power Drunk Element Back Shot Kills Black Citizen    Retaliates

for Minor Resistance   To be African American    is to be transmogrified:

thru The Element’s glass eye    kernels become popcorn    corns

sizzle into popped blisters    & sometimes    a drunken public sleep

looks like a fryable emergency    & sometimes    less often    given

video evidence    The Elements answer for their crimes w/ in-

action    Potatoes boiled    couch-ridden    they see brethren lashed on

video criminal    Infectious    this elemental view [Blackness as bacterial]

A paralytic sickness    bias    blue flame burning thru red & white cells