Poems: "Self-Portrait with  Mixed-up Sports  References" and "Dear Mothership,"

Self-Portrait with Mixed-up Sports References

I’m so good at missing calls that I’m perfect this year.

—EarthGang

I’m no Dr. James Naismith, but you could say

I stay checking myself. Like a ballerina

driven inward by perfection

& a sense of fair play. Fadeaway

punter of the Saturday night invite. Star

pinch hitter of the rain delay. When I envied

my team’s pennants, I was the penance.

Often off sides, the puck’s been in my inbox

like a Kingfish bucking an antique reel.

Call me Black Bobby Fischer. Southpaw

Journeyman, righting himself in the mirror

with a thorny left jab. I keep my Rookie

of the Year memorabilia mint. Sealed

in polyethylene sleeves. Convex binders

I thumb on any given Sunday. Hail Mary

full of suitcases. Hail Mary full of stagnant

airspace. You might say, I’ve mastered

the bounce pass with a catcher’s mask.

The give-love-&-go underground. I’ll call

back when the season’s over, could probably

stand a little more practice.

Dear Mothership,

‘Blue Flu’ Hit 171 Atlanta Cops After 2 Officers Charged in Rayshard Brooks Case

—Fox News

America— where sometimes 911 is small potatoes|fries

The Elements answer emergency signal at Wendy’s drive-thru

Black citizen dies killed Shots fired video Biggie headlines

Biggie headline: Black Citizen Inebriated Wrestles Element’s

Weapon Runs Fires Dies in Hospital Bed Biggie headline:

Power Drunk Element Back Shot Kills Black Citizen Retaliates

for Minor Resistance To be African American is to be transmogrified:

thru The Element’s glass eye kernels become popcorn corns

sizzle into popped blisters & sometimes a drunken public sleep

looks like a fryable emergency & sometimes less often given

video evidence The Elements answer for their crimes w/ in-

action Potatoes boiled couch-ridden they see brethren lashed on

video criminal Infectious this elemental view [Blackness as bacterial]

A paralytic sickness bias blue flame burning thru red & white cells