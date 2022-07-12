Poems: 'Invisible Man' and 'A History'

Invisible Man
The night
locked and cellular,
the landscape grows
increasingly perplexed
at the Color aspects
of American democracy,
asking questions about
the limits the social
can do. Autumn of police
shields. Sky’s dipper hangs
low. Graffiti: This is
my name – I existed,
like pulling a drop
from the drowning-river.
How language can
put one somewhere
and nowhere – a caged
on fire thing.
A History
The police are not fish;
patrol horse is not
a column of water,
can’t swim or be
swimmed in but
its nose is wet
when it hits
your forehead.