Poems: 'Invisible Man' and 'A History'

Invisible Man

The night

locked and cellular,

the landscape grows

increasingly perplexed

at the Color aspects

of American democracy,

asking questions about

the limits the social

can do. Autumn of police

shields. Sky’s dipper hangs

low. Graffiti: This is

my name – I existed,

like pulling a drop

from the drowning-river.

How language can

put one somewhere

and nowhere – a caged

on fire thing.

A History

The police are not fish;

patrol horse is not

a column of water,

can’t swim or be

swimmed in but

its nose is wet

when it hits

your forehead.